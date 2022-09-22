FMI Public Speaker Series — September 22





The Free Market Institute welcomes Christopher J. Coyne, Professor of Economics at George Mason University and Associate Director of the F.A. Hayek Program for Advanced Study in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the Mercatus Center. Prof. Coyne will present a public lecture based on his coauthored book ‘Manufacturing Militarism: U.S. Government Propaganda in the War on Terror.’



The lecture will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Student Union Building (SUB) – Red Raider Ballroom (15th St & Akron Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on the Texas Tech University (TTU) campus. Event parking will be available in TTU Lot R11 'band lot' (south of the SUB).

Prof. Coyne will also be available for a book signing at 4:45 PM. His book, Manufacturing Militarism: U.S. Government Propaganda in the War on Terror, will be available for purchase at 4:30 PM.



The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

About the Program

You can't handle the truth! At least that's what the U.S. government thinks. Based on his book, Manufacturing Militarism: U.S. Government Propaganda in the War on Terror, coauthored with Abigail R. Hall, Christopher J. Coyne will discuss how democratic governments utilize their monopoly on classified national security information to propagandize their citizens in order to enable actions that benefit the politically elite at the expense of average citizens.

This biased, incomplete, and misleading information contributes to a broader culture of fear and militarism. War-related government propaganda is more than just a tool that enables government policymakers to enact policies they prefer—it poses a fundamental threat to a free society. Prof. Coyne will explain why and what we can do about it.

About the Speaker

Christopher J. Coyne is a professor of Economics at George Mason University and the Associate Director of the F. A. Hayek Program for Advanced Study in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at the Mercatus Center. He is the Co-Editor of The Review of Austrian Economics and The Independent Review. He also serves as the Book Review Editor for Public Choice.

Prof. Coyne is the author or co-author of Manufacturing Militarism: U.S. Government Propaganda in the War on Terror (Stanford University Press 2021), Tyranny Comes Home: The Domestic Fate of U.S. Militarism (Stanford University Press 2018), Doing Bad by Doing Good: Why Humanitarian Action Fails (Stanford University Press 2013), Media, Development and Institutional Change (Edward Elgar Publishing 2009), and After War: The Political Economy of Exporting Democracy (Stanford University Press 2007).

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.