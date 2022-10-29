The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting a Family Weekend experience. This is a great opportunity to engage with current Red Raider students and families from Hispanic, First-Generation, and Pell-Eligible backgrounds. As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), our event Familia's de Tech provides a culturally relevant and inclusive experience through four (4) main priorities to promote retention and success: 1) connection with student retention & success resources 2) information regarding financial aid & financial literacy 3) connection with mental health and well-being support and 4) celebration of our TTU familia's and encouraging the next generation of Red Raiders. Other elements of the event include delicious Mexican cuisine, music, and activities.

The experience is Saturday, October 29th from 1pm – 4pm at the TTU Museum

For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/hispanic-heritage-month/