The Texas Tech University Association of Biologists (TTUAB) is a Graduate Student Organization designed to promote camaraderie and scientific interaction among graduate students within the Department of Biological Science as well as other universities through attendance at scientific meetings. We encourage graduate students' scholarship and act as a service organization for the department and the university!

Join us TODAY on September 6th, 2022 from 5-6pm in Biology LH100 for our first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year! We will talk about membership, funding, events, and more!

