The SMITTEN Lab is looking for graduate students to volunteer in the lab. The SMITTEN Lab conducts research related to close relationships, romantic relationships, marriage and collects both qualitative and quantitative data (e.g. interviews, surveys, etc)

Graduate students would assist with data collection, recruitment, data management, and supervising undergraduate students. The lab is specifically interested in Psychology, Social Psychology, Social Work, Anthropology, Sociology Communication, and MFT graduate students. Volunteers must commit to 5 to 10 hours a week to the lab. Please contact emma.willis@ttu.edu or further information.