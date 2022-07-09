Growing as a Fulbright Scholar Through Humanitarian Crises

Growing as a Fulbright Scholar Through Humanitarian Crises explores how to continue to grow as a Scholar through multiple humanitarian crises: the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. This presentation briefly touches on relevant topics such as historical and cultural traumas, war, conflict as a social determinant of health, and how to create safe educational spaces through crisis.





Courtney Queen, Ph.D. was a Fulbright Scholar at Riga Stradinš University with the Institute of Public Health during the Spring 0f 2022. During that time, she resided in Riga, Latvia with her 7-year-old daughter. She is an Assistant Professor of Public Health in the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). She serves as a guest professor at Riga Stradinš University with the Institute of Public Health and is the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Board campus liaison for TTUHSC.