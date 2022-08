The Lubbock Chorale's member count as of this week is 100!!

We are opening one more week of auditions due to popular demand!

We meet Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9pm. Membership dues are $55 per semester or $100 for the full year. Music fees, in which members keep octavos that they purchase, vary each semester. Membership dues do not apply to students who enroll for the course.

Visit www.lubbockchorale.org for more information.