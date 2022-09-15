The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





This film has been selected to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.





No Mas Bebes

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 230 or via Zoom (link)



No Más Bebés tells the story of a little-known but landmark civil rights case, Madrigal v. Quilligan. In 1975 a small group of immigrant women sued county doctors, the state, and the U.S. government after they were sterilized while giving birth at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Led by an intrepid, 26-year-old Chicana lawyer and armed with hospital records secretly gathered by a whistle-blowing young doctor, the mothers faced public exposure and stood up to powerful institutions in the name of justice. For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/482774180







