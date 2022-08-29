Are you interested in being a Community Advisor, Student Assistant, or Residential Tutor for Fall 2022-Spring 2023? We are accepting applications again! Community Advisor: The Community Advisor position is a great opportunity to build leadership skills and other transferrable skills that will be beneficial to you in any career path. Our CA position offers A scholarship for your Room and Board and Meal Plan, AND a monthly stipend. Student Assistant: The Student Assistant position is a great opportunity to build customer service and administrative skills, and other transferrable skills that will be beneficial to you in any career path. Our SA position pays $9.00/hour for up to 25 hours/week (Students on F1/J1 Visa status may only work up to 20 hours per week), provides flexible shifts to fit your schedule, and allows you to live on or off-campus! Residential Tutors: The Residential Tutor position is a great opportunity to mentor and academically coach others! As a Residential Tutor, you can live on or off campus! Residential Tutors are required to have both a 3.0 semester and 3.25 cumulative GPA prior to start date! Residential Tutors can work 12 hours a week for $9.00 an hour! Interviews: We will be completing phone interviews as we receive applications for candidates who are available and eligible to start right now. Candidates who qualify for Fall 2023 will be interviewed the week of October 17th-21st. What You Need Before You Apply: Resume Cover Letter

Three References at the bottom of your Resume

Please use your TTU email address to apply for the position E-mail Emily Mallernee at emily.mallernee@ttu.edu for more information or visit us in the Residence Halls at the dates and times below: August 30th 11:00am - 3:00pm Stangel/Murdough September 1st 1:00pm - 5:00pm Chitwood/Weymouth September 7th 1:00pm - 5:00pm MCWH - Murray September 7th 1:00pm - 5:00pm MCWH - Honors September 8th 1:00pm - 5:00pm Hulen/Clement September 14th 1:00pm - 5:00pm Wall/Gates September 16th 11:00am - 3:00pm BGS September 27th 1:00pm - 5:00pm Talkington September 28th 1:00pm - 5:00pm Horn/Knapp September 30th 1:00pm - 5:00pm Coleman October 4th 1:00pm - 5:00pm West Village

Posted:

8/29/2022



Originator:

Emily Mallernee



Email:

Emily.Mallernee@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

