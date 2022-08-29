Are you interested in being a Community Advisor, Student Assistant, or Residential Tutor for Fall 2022-Spring 2023? We are accepting applications again!
The Community Advisor position is a great opportunity to build leadership skills and other transferrable skills that will be beneficial to you in any career path. Our CA position offers A scholarship for your Room and Board and Meal Plan, AND a monthly stipend.
The Student Assistant position is a great opportunity to build customer service and administrative skills, and other transferrable skills that will be beneficial to you in any career path. Our SA position pays $9.00/hour for up to 25 hours/week (Students on F1/J1 Visa status may only work up to 20 hours per week), provides flexible shifts to fit your schedule, and allows you to live on or off-campus!
The Residential Tutor position is a great opportunity to mentor and academically coach others! As a Residential Tutor, you can live on or off campus! Residential Tutors are required to have both a 3.0 semester and 3.25 cumulative GPA prior to start date! Residential Tutors can work 12 hours a week for $9.00 an hour!
We will be completing phone interviews as we receive applications for candidates who are available and eligible to start right now. Candidates who qualify for Fall 2023 will be interviewed the week of October 17th-21st.
What You Need Before You Apply:
E-mail Emily Mallernee at emily.mallernee@ttu.edu for more information or visit us in the Residence Halls at the dates and times below:
|August 30th
|11:00am - 3:00pm
|Stangel/Murdough
|September 1st
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Chitwood/Weymouth
|September 7th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|MCWH - Murray
|September 7th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|MCWH - Honors
|September 8th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Hulen/Clement
|September 14th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Wall/Gates
|September 16th
|11:00am - 3:00pm
|BGS
|September 27th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Talkington
|September 28th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Horn/Knapp
|September 30th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Coleman
|October 4th
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|West Village