Position Specific Duties:
· Work towards creating an effective marketing campaign for TrUE to be used in print, online, and in recruitment materials
o TTU Undergraduate Research and Conference
o Raider Service Breaks
o TrUE initiatives
o High Impact Practices/Transformative Experiences
o Departmental, faculty, staff partnerships
· Create brochures/pamphlets
· Create videos
· Work towards creating a stronger brand on campus
· Create resources to use with recruitment (fliers, presentation board, etc.)
· Assist with the program’s social media presence and boost social media information sharing
· Assist with updating and managing the TrUE website
· Pursue other marketing efforts as discussed with the TrUE supervisor.
· Compile and provide program-wide communication (emails) when necessary.
· Assist the TrUE team with the planning and implementation of programmatic events including trainings/retreats, research, service, High Impact Practices events.
· Assist the TrUE team with programmatic logistics and gathering of supplies for events.
· Assist with any other planning or gathering of logistical information.