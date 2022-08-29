TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TrUE Student Assistant Position: Marketing & Communications
Check out our student assistant position on the Red Raider Student Employment website and search for Job ID: 4915
https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/Cmx_Content.aspx?cpId=6


Position Specific Duties:

 

·       Work towards creating an effective marketing campaign for TrUE to be used in print, online, and in recruitment materials

o   TTU Undergraduate Research and Conference

o   Raider Service Breaks

o   TrUE initiatives

o   High Impact Practices/Transformative Experiences

o   Departmental, faculty, staff partnerships

·       Create brochures/pamphlets

·       Create videos

·       Work towards creating a stronger brand on campus

·       Create resources to use with recruitment (fliers, presentation board, etc.)

·       Assist with the program’s social media presence and boost social media information sharing

·       Assist with updating and managing the TrUE website

·       Pursue other marketing efforts as discussed with the TrUE supervisor.

·       Compile and provide program-wide communication (emails) when necessary.

·       Assist the TrUE team with the planning and implementation of programmatic events including trainings/retreats, research, service, High Impact Practices events.

·       Assist the TrUE team with programmatic logistics and gathering of supplies for events.

·       Assist with any other planning or gathering of logistical information.
Posted:
8/29/2022

Originator:
Jacy Enloe

Email:
Jacy.Enloe@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


