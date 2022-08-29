Job ID: 4915! https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/Cmx_Content.aspx?cpId=6



Position Specific Duties: · Work towards creating an effective marketing campaign for TrUE to be used in print, online, and in recruitment materials o TTU Undergraduate Research and Conference o Raider Service Breaks o TrUE initiatives o High Impact Practices/Transformative Experiences o Departmental, faculty, staff partnerships · Create brochures/pamphlets · Create videos · Work towards creating a stronger brand on campus · Create resources to use with recruitment (fliers, presentation board, etc.) · Assist with the program’s social media presence and boost social media information sharing · Assist with updating and managing the TrUE website · Pursue other marketing efforts as discussed with the TrUE supervisor. · Compile and provide program-wide communication (emails) when necessary. · Assist the TrUE team with the planning and implementation of programmatic events including trainings/retreats, research, service, High Impact Practices events. · Assist the TrUE team with programmatic logistics and gathering of supplies for events. · Assist with any other planning or gathering of logistical information. Check out our student assistant position on the Red Raider Student Employment website and search for Posted:

Jacy Enloe



Email: Jacy.Enloe@ttu.edu



TrUE





