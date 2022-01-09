TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Faculty Success? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day this week from 11:30 to 12:30 via Zoom. If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the DM tasks, this is the place for you!
