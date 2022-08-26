TTU Chinese language program is offering Chinese Tea Hose to help students to study Chinese culture and Chinese language while drinking Chinese tea. You are welcome to stop by and talk with Chinese instructors and Chinese language learners. You can make friends, enjoy Chinese tea, play Chinese games, watch Chinese movies, and have a lot of fun in this bi-weekly event starting from Aug. 31.





Location: CMLL113 (Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures)

Time: 6-7 pm

Date: the first meeting will August 31st, Wednesday and then very other Wednesday.





If you have any question, please email Dr. Yanlin Wang, director of Chinese language program,yanlin.wang@ttu.edu