Last year, the U.S. Department of Education announced a change to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program rules for a limited time as a result of the COVID-19 national emergency. Millions of non-profit and government employees have federal student loans and may now be eligible for loan forgiveness or additional credit through the limited PSLF waiver. But they need to act fast. The special waiver expires October 31, 2022. For full details, visit the Federal Student Aid Website Posted:

10/6/2022



LaDonna Johnson



ladonna.johnson@ttu.edu



Human Resources





