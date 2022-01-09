Texas Tech Students,

Sport Programs is hiring Intramural Flag Football & Volleyball Officials! No experience is needed, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. You can expect to work 2-4 shifts a week (8-12 hours) but YOU set your own availability. Since our games are Sunday – Thursday, you always have Fridays and Saturdays off. The best part… you can play intramurals AND work as an intramural official.

Interested? Attend one of the info/rule trainings to learn more about the job and start the training process. Dress for training is casual / athletic and attendance is required to be considered for the position.

Flag Football Info/Rules Training (choose 1):

Option 1: Tuesday, Sep. 6th from 6:30-8:30PM, Student Rec Center Room 201

Option 2: Wednesday, Sep. 7th from 6:30-8:30PM, Student Rec Center Room 201

Indoor Volleyball Info/Rules Training (choose 1):

Option 1: Tuesday, Sep. 27th from 6:30-8:30PM, Student Rec Center Room 201

Option 2: Wednesday, Sep. 28th from 6:30-8:30PM, Student Rec Center Room 201

For the full training schedule and to RSVP to the trainings, please fill out our form by clicking here or following the link!

Please contact the Sport Programs Office with any questions you may have and we hope to see you soon!