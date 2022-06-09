Texas Tech Students,

Sport Programs is hiring Intramural Flag Football & Volleyball Officials! No experience is needed, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. You can expect to work 2-4 shifts a week (8-12 hours) but YOU set your own availability. Since our games are Sunday – Thursday, you always have Fridays and Saturdays off. The best part… you can play intramurals AND work as an intramural official.

Interested? Attend one of the info/rule trainings to learn more about the job and start the training process. Dress for training is casual / athletic and attendance is required to be considered for the position.

Flag Football Info/Rules Training (choose 1):

· Option 1: Tuesday, Sep. 6th from 6:30-8:30PM, Student Rec Center Room 201

· Option 2: Wednesday, Sep. 7th from 6:30-8:30PM, Student Rec Center Room 201





For the full training schedule and to RSVP to the trainings, please fill out our form by clicking here or following the link!

· https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147

Please contact the Sport Programs Office with any questions you may have and we hope to see you soon!