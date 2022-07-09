Sexism|Cinema is a feminist film series. In 1965, the term "sexism" was coined. In light of this historical marker, Sexism|Cinema began in 2015 as film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come in more than fifty years? How far do we have to go? Selected films feature women-identified protagonists, and our in-person screenings are followed by a 30-minute discussion led by expert guest speakers or Texas Tech faculty.



On September 7th at 7:30 PM, we will be screening Master, starring Regina Hall. Writer-director Mariama Diallo delivers a powerful debut feature with thrills, chills, and searing social commentary. As three women of color try to find their place at a prestigious New England university they're haunted by both the insidious elitism at the heart of the school and the malevolent presence that curses it. Following the film, Dr. aretha marbley of Texas Tech's Educational Psychology, Leadership, & Counseling department.

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 9/7/2022



Alamo Drafthouse Theatre 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416



