|
Are you a Federal Pell Grant recipient? If so, you are eligible to apply for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. If awarded, you could receive up to $5,000 to study abroad! Students studying critical need languages while abroad may qualify for additional funding. Scholarships are also available for child dependents of active duty service members.
|Posted:
9/6/2022
Originator:
Andrea Nowak
Email:
Andrea.Nowak@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 9/8/2022
Location:
West Hall Room 101
Categories