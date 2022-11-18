As part of First-Gen Week, Texas Tech faculty and staff, and educators from across the nation, are invited to participate in the First-Gen Champions Institute.

The First-Gen Champions Institute seeks to bring together individuals that are committed to fostering a space for learning and understanding as it relates to college access, completion, and success for first-generation students. The Institute will allow first-gen champions to share in a discussion on what it truly means to champion First-Gen success and how to put those ideas into practice.

This Institute will host a number of faculty, staff, and administrators from High School, Undergraduate, and Graduate programs. We want to learn and engage with how to best serve our First-Generation students. We are also looking at providing Continuing Education Units for the upcoming 2022 First-Gen Champions Institute.

Save the Dates

Friday, November 18 – Saturday, November 19, 2022

Please submit your proposed session information by end of day, Wednesday, September 28, 2022,