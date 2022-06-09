If you’re looking for a job and working with K-12 students, join our team!
College Connect tour guides job entails representing the Texas Tech University by providing a welcoming environment and presenting pertinent information about campus to our future Red Raiders
Benefits include:
· 10-20 hours per week
· Paid training & learning opportunities
· Develop leadership & communication skills
· Make meaningful connections with students from schools in and around Texas
Note: Candidates must be undergraduate students and able to work Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm
Available Openings: 3
Priority date to apply: August 31st, 2022, 5pm
Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study, Undergraduate
Apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. To view detailed job description, click on the links below:
· Job Details (ngwebsolutions.com) Undergrad Work Study Part-Time
· Job Details (ngwebsolutions.com) Undergrad Non-Work Study Part-Time
For more information about our office, visit our College Connect | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU or email ClarissaRios.Gonzales@ttu.edu.