Looking for a part-time job on campus? Join our team as a tour guide!

If you’re looking for a job and working with K-12 students, join our team!

College Connect tour guides job entails representing the Texas Tech University by providing a welcoming environment and presenting pertinent information about campus to our future Red Raiders



Benefits include:

·    10-20 hours per week

·    Paid training & learning opportunities

·    Develop leadership & communication skills

·    Make meaningful connections with students from schools in and around Texas

 

Note: Candidates must be undergraduate students and able to work Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm



Available Openings: 3

Priority date to apply: August 31st, 2022, 5pm

Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study, Undergraduate

 

 

Apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. To view detailed job description, click on the links below: 

 

·        Job Details (ngwebsolutions.com) Undergrad Work Study Part-Time

·        Job Details (ngwebsolutions.com) Undergrad Non-Work Study Part-Time 

 

 

 

For more information about our office, visit our College Connect | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU or email ClarissaRios.Gonzales@ttu.edu.
Posted:
9/6/2022

Originator:
Matt Minstrelli

Email:
Matt.Ministrelli@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


