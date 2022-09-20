If you’re looking for a job and working with K-12 students, join our team!

College Connect tour guides job entails representing the Texas Tech University by providing a welcoming environment and presenting pertinent information about campus to our future Red Raiders







Benefits include:

· 10-20 hours per week

· Paid training & learning opportunities

· Develop leadership & communication skills

· Make meaningful connections with students from schools in and around Texas

Note: Candidates must be undergraduate students and able to work Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm







Available Openings: 3

Priority date to apply: August 31st, 2022, 5pm

Job Type: Work Study & Non-Work Study, Undergraduate

Apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center. To view detailed job description, click on the links below:

· Job Details (ngwebsolutions.com) Undergrad Work Study Part-Time

· Job Details (ngwebsolutions.com) Undergrad Non-Work Study Part-Time

For more information about our office, visit our College Connect | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU or email ClarissaRios.Gonzales@ttu.edu.