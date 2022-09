During this week-long celebration, TTU colleges and departments will offer programs, activities, and events to heighten awareness of the important role HSIs play in improving access to education and advancing equity for traditionally minoritized student populations. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/HSIWeek/Hispanic_Serving_Institution_Week.php Posted:

