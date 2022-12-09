To kickoff Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) Week, the TTU Office of Institutional Diversity and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will be hosting a “Mercadito” event on Monday, Sept. 12, in the picnic area north of the main library.

The “Mercadito” (little market) will feature complimentary food, drinks, and music from 11:30 – 1:30 as the opening event of HSI Week. Representatives of various TTU departments and services will have tables at the event to promote their resources and services to attendees.

For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/HSIWeek/Hispanic_Serving_Institution_Week.php