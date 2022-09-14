On Wednesday, September 14 at 9:00am at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion guest speaker Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, associate professor in the department of Educational Foundations, Organizations, and Policy at the University of Pittsburgh, will be talking about “Defining Servingness in Practice at Hispanic Serving Institutions.”

Dr. Garcia is also the author of Becoming Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Opportunities for Colleges & Universities (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2019) for which she won the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education Book of the Year Award in 2020 and the editor of the book Hispanic-Serving Institutions in Practice: Defining “Servingness” at HSIs (Information Age Publishing, 2020).

The keynote address will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. This event is open to the TTU community and includes a continental breakfast. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/HSIWeek/Hispanic_Serving_Institution_Week.php