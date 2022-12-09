TTU HomeTechAnnounce

BioRender Now Available for TTU Faculty and Staff

The TTU IT Division, in partnership with BioRender, an easy-to-use science illustration software tool for scientists. With a library of over 40,000 scientifically accurate icons and thousands of pre-made templates, BioRender enables all scientists to create beautiful and professional scientific figures in a matter of minutes. After collaboration with faculty from several areas on campus, the enterprise BioRender solution, managed by the TTU IT Division, is now available at a reduced cost to faculty and staff ($220 per employee license compared to $420 educational price). 

License Information:

Faculty and staff can submit a request form at
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software/biorender.php.

Students may obtain a free student license from the vendor by visiting  http://www.biorender.com.

Should you experience any issues with Biorender, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
