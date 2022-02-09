Join the University Libraries in Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: “Midday Pláticas: History & Cultural Heritage Awareness” -Dr. Miguel Levario & Dr. Aaron Sánchez Noon – 1 p.m. | Sept. 14 | Croslin Room, University Library “Misinformation & Disinformation of COVID in Hispanic Communities in West Texas” -Lucinda Holt 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Sept. 19 | Architecture Library, 9th floor of Architecture Building “Race, Ethnicity & Diasporas in the Hispanic Landscape” – Dr. Sara Guengerich & Dr. Leslie Sotomayor Noon – 1 p.m. | Sept. 27 | Peters Family Legacy Library, Black Cultural Center Attendees will receive a commemorative button at each event. Each presentation will be filmed for later viewing for those unable to attend. For more information, contact esther.de-leon@ttu.edu. Posted:

