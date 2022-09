THE TOURNAMENT FOR HEROES IS A FOUR PERSON BEST BALL FORMAT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE CREATION OF SCHOLARSHIPS FOR VETERANS AND THEIR DEPENDENTS AT TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY. PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE 18 HOLES OF GOLF AND CART RENTAL.

A team of 4 players is $400. Team registration can be found here.

Email luke.stone@ttu.edu for any questions.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech Military & Veterans Programs ant the Texas Tech Alumni Association.