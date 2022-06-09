MAPS 1st General Meeting: TTUHSC Medical Students Panel

Description : Come enjoy FREE pizza and an open discussion panel with TTUHSC medical students. T he Minority Association of Pre-medical Students( MAPS) will be hosting four TTUHSC medical students who will discuss how MAPS helped them on their pathway to medical school and answer any questions you have.

Date and Time : Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM CDT

Location : Media and Communications Building (MCOM) Room 083 (in the basement)

Please RSVP using the link below!

TechConnect link : https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8298502





