Competitive Applicant Seminar with MAPS, TTUHSC SNMA and LMSA+

Description : Join us for FREE food and a great learning experience! The TTUHSC SNMA and LMSA chapters have collaborated with the School of Medicine School of Admissions office to bring a seminar session about how to be a competitive applicant for medical school. The session will include an officer from the school of admissions, who will go through everything that makes a pre-med student stand out in the eyes of admissions. We will also have a panel of medical students from our chapters who will talk about their journey to medical school and answer any burning questions from the attendees. T he Minority Association of Pre-medical Students (MAPS) has the opportunity to invite its members. This is a valuable occasion and you do not want to miss it! Did we mention there will be free food?

Date and Time : Tuesday, September 7, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM CDT

Location : Media and Communications Building (MCOM) Room TBA

Please RSVP using the link below!

TechConnect link : https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8298525





