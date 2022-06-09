|
Be a part of a research team focused on researching the experiences of Latinx students majoring in STEM at community colleges that are Hispanic Serving Institutions. If you have an interest in this student population and hope to further develop your research skills, please send an email stating your interest and attach a resume or CV with previous work experience. Appointment eligible for tuition reimbursement.
9/6/2022
Lucy Arellano
Lucy.Arellano@ttu.edu
EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling
