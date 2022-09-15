TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Outreach & Engaged Scholarship Faculty Mentoring Network Kick-Off Event!
Designed to support faculty from all disciplines in their engaged scholarship endeavors, this is the first in a series of meetings of Texas Tech’s new Outreach and Engaged Scholarship Faculty Mentoring Network.

 Whether you are new to engaged scholarship, contemplating a project, or a seasoned engaged scholar, please join us as we grow our inspired team, and explore new ways of making meaning and building a community together!  Those already registered for membership in the network as well as those thinking about joining – all are welcome to attend the Kick-Off Event on September 15.

9/12/2022

Lindsay Rigney

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

University Outreach and Engagement

Time: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2022

Texas Tech Club | 550 University Ave

