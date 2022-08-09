Student Alumni Board (SAB) members are the official student ambassadors for the Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA). SAB is a prestigious student organization made up of select Red Raiders who represent the TTAA, Texas Tech University and its alumni.

SAB is vital in promoting the

Official Texas Tech Ring

and the success of Grad Fairs and the Official Ring Ceremony. SAB also serves the Alumni Association and its members by representing TTAA at various events. Members have the unique opportunity to connect with alumni, including members of the TTAA National Board of Directors.