Join the members of APO as they host their rush service project at the South Plains Food Bank apple orchard. This rush event is open to all students. The members of APO will be meeting at the SUB by the bookstore at 8:30 AM for carpooling.









APO is a National Co-Ed Service Fraternity and one of the largest collegiate fraternities in the U.S. APO's primary focus is to provide volunteer service within four areas: service to the community, service to the campus, service to the fraternity, and service to the nation.

Visit our

to learn more about our organization and upcoming rush events.

Use this form to get added to our rush event reminder list.





