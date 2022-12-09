Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization that is LATINA BASED BUT NOT EXCLUSIVE!! Our org. is multicultural and community service based so earning your hours for your degree requirements will be easy with us!

We have our SECOND INFORMATIONAL on SEPTEMBER 12th @2:30 in the the PLAYA ROOM UPSTAIRS IN THE STUDENT UNION BUILDING (SUB).





We have lots of events approaching so if you would like to attend and get to know us better let us know! Please follow our instagram page to see what we are all about @ttugammas. If you have any questions feel free to contact Zenaida Gonzales (806)-781-6054 or Zengonza@ttu.edu

Feel Free to do a quick survey if you are interested: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X87GHNX

