Monthly Global Perspectives Film Series - September
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library. 

FREE pizza will be provided to the first 25 attendees! 


This film has been selected to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.

No Mas Bebes
  • Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
  • Time: 12:00 noon CT 
  • Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 230 or via Zoom (link) 

No Más Bebés tells the story of a little-known but landmark civil rights case, Madrigal v. Quilligan. In 1975 a small group of immigrant women sued county doctors, the state, and the U.S. government after they were sterilized while giving birth at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Led by an intrepid, 26-year-old Chicana lawyer and armed with hospital records secretly gathered by a whistle-blowing young doctor, the mothers faced public exposure and stood up to powerful institutions in the name of justice.
 
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/482774180


This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. 

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901. 
9/8/2022

Michelle Ensminger

michelle.ensminger@ttuhsc.edu

Global Health Lbk

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 230 or via Zoom

