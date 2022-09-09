The total time commitment for this study is 10 weeks and requires 6 visits for the measurements listed above. The study will require an additional 12 visits to the lab to pick up supplements/engage in exercise (3 days/week for 4 weeks). The total number of hours of necessary to complete study assessments is approximately 18 hours. Each visit to the laboratory may involve a time commitment of approximately 1-3.5 hours.

Those finishing the study will be compensated $300 for their time.

To qualify, you cannot have/be:

a diagnosed metabolic disease (diabetes, heart disease) or cancer

taking blood pressure, diabetes, or lipid-lowering drugs

received antibiotic treatment within the previous 3 months

pregnant/lactating

currently participating in a weight loss program

allergies to or dislike for consuming fish

excessive claustrophobia