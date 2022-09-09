The total time commitment for this study is 10 weeks and requires 6 visits for the measurements listed above. The study will require an additional 12 visits to the lab to pick up supplements/engage in exercise (3 days/week for 4 weeks). The total number of hours of necessary to complete study assessments is approximately 18 hours. Each visit to the laboratory may involve a time commitment of approximately 1-3.5 hours.
Those finishing the study will be compensated $300 for their time.
To qualify, you cannot have/be:
- a diagnosed metabolic disease (diabetes, heart disease) or cancer
- taking blood pressure, diabetes, or lipid-lowering drugs
- received antibiotic treatment within the previous 3 months
- pregnant/lactating
- currently participating in a weight loss program
- allergies to or dislike for consuming fish
- excessive claustrophobia
If interested, please send your contact information to Kembra Albracht-Schulte (email: kembra.albracht@ttu.edu, phone: 806-834-5786), a researcher in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management. The study will be conducted at the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management building on TTU campus.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.