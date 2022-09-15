



DR. ABDUL EL-SAYED made history when he became the youngest-ever public health official in a major American city. When the pandemic swept over America, the epidemiologist served as a voice of reason, reassurance, and credibility as the nation battled misinformation. He is the host of the podcast America Dissected, frequent commentator on CNN, author of Medicare for All, and a leading advocate for health equity and progressive values—dubbed one of the movement’s “brightest young stars” by Bernie Sanders.



"American Problems, American Solutions: Envisioning a Healthy Future for Everyone"



The health of our nation is suffering. The opioid crisis, the anti-vax movement, the Flint water crisis, and an epidemic of loneliness are just the tip of the iceberg of issues affecting Americans. How does our care for one another—or lack thereof—reflect on us as people, and as a nation? In this talk, Abdul El-Sayed explores the historical, political, and social circumstances that got us where we are today—and how we can move toward something better.



Sharing his powerful personal narrative, along with compelling forays into science and history, El-Sayed explores the underlying national epidemic at the root of our issues: the epidemic of insecurity. It’s no secret that the American healthcare system is flawed, as is the political system that keeps it that way—but El-Sayed knows firsthand that it doesn’t have to be this way. And with the climate crisis encroaching, and all the additional health implications it will bring (diminished air quality, precarious water supply, extreme heat), we need to act now. It’s time to let go of our perceived differences and focus on our shared humanity. Unapologetically progressive, compassionate, and uncompromising, El-Sayed proposes a bold new direction to bridge the divides the insecurity epidemic deepens, and shares his vision of a more democratic America.



