Quickbooks Training Webinar for Beginner
 QuickBooks Online Version for Businesses 
Topics will include:

  • Converting from Desktop to Online version
  • An Introduction to QuickBooks Online
  • A breakdown of the Subscription Levels
  • How to Navigate QuickBooks Online
  • Understanding the Chart of Accounts
  • Products and Services - Inventory and Inventory Tracking
  • Vendors and Expense / Purchase Transactions
  • Customer and Sales Transactions
  • Payroll
To Register Please Contact Becky Castilleja 806-745-3973
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2022

5001 west loop 289

