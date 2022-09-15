Event Title: QuickBooks Online Version for Businesses Start Date: Reporting Date: Registration Deadline: 9/15/2022 1:15 PM Scheduled Time(s):

1:00PM to 4:00PM Topics will include: Converting from Desktop to Online version

An Introduction to QuickBooks Online

A breakdown of the Subscription Levels

How to Navigate QuickBooks Online

Understanding the Chart of Accounts

Products and Services - Inventory and Inventory Tracking

Vendors and Expense / Purchase Transactions

Customer and Sales Transactions

Payroll To Register Please Contact Becky Castilleja 806-745-3973 Posted:

9/15/2022



Originator:

BECKY Castilleja



Email:

becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2022



Location:

5001 west loop 289



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center

