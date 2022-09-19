Student Disability Services is seeking art from TTU students who have disabilities for the Creative Abilities Gallery at the First Friday Art Trail on October 7th. Students may showcase their talents through drawings, sculptures, photography, digital art, performance, poetry, and more. The SDS office will accept submissions now through through October 4th. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G55CY2V

to complete the form for submission. All forms must be completed online or, if you would prefer to complete a paper copy, you can pick one up at our office, 130 Weeks Hall.