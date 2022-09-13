You can review the JAMP eligibility criteria here: https://www.texasjamp.org/prospective-students/become-a-jamper.html

Eligible students interested in applying to JAMP are invited to an information session:

Tuesday, September 13th

6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Room 166, Media & Communication Building

This information session will cover everything you need to know about the program, highlight how JAMP students are supported as they prepare for entry to medical school, and give attendees the opportunity to hear from JAMP students currently in medical school.

For questions about JAMP, email jamp@ttu.edu, visit www.jamp.ttu.edu, or call 806-742-3078.