HDFS Study Abroad in LONDON!





DATES : June 1-29, 2023





TWO courses : HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development & Family Sciences and HDFS 3322 Family in the Community





Opportunities: Excursions to Cambridge and the beautiful Dorset coast; visits to schools, hospitals, and museums; enjoy tours, teas, and the London theater!





Who can go? HDFS and ALL majors are welcome.







Contact : Dr. Stephanie Shine (stephanie.shine@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu)