|
Dr. Catherine Pratt (University of Western Ontario) will give a talk on her research, "Panathenaic Amphoras and the Cultural Economy of Athens." This talk is sponsored by the Archaeological Institute of America Lubbock Society. Please see our website for more details: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/aia/index.php.
9/15/2022
Linda Gosner
lgosner@ttu.edu
CMLL
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2022
Location:
ELECE 00101
