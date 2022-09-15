TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Lecture Today! Panathenaic Amphoras and the Cultural Economy of Athens
Dr. Catherine Pratt (University of Western Ontario) will give a talk on her research, "Panathenaic Amphoras and the Cultural Economy of Athens." This talk is sponsored by the Archaeological Institute of America Lubbock Society. Please see our website for more details: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/aia/index.php.
9/15/2022

Linda Gosner

lgosner@ttu.edu

CMLL

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:45 PM
9/15/2022

ELECE 00101

