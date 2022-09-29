Texas Tech’s Southwest Music Archive, in conjunction with the Buddy Holly Center and Civic Lubbock, are celebrating the legacy of Christopher (Stubb) Stubblefield by hosting an exhibit on his life and many others. The exhibit will take place at the Buddy Holly Center from Sept. 7, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023.

Titled the “Sunday Night Jam,” the exhibit will present stories behind the names – Stubb’s Bar-B-Q, Jesse “Guitar” Taylor, Joe Ely, Paul Milosevich and Terry Allen.

For more information, contact Dr. Curtis Peoples, archivist for the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library’s Southwest Music Archive, at curtis.peoples@ttu.edu.