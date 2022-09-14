Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, emphasizing representation, agency, and inclusion, centered upon often unheard voices on our university campuses. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues by and among women; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI); Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC); the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and agender (LGBTQIA+) communities; and all underrepresented groups.





Join us in September as we commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with panelists Felix Morales, MD, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Admissions, TTUHSC School of Medicine; Ricardo H. Martinez, CCP, Director, Compensation Administration, TTUHSC Office of Human Resources; and Leslie C. Sotomayor II, PhD, Visiting Assistant Professor, TTU Women's & Gender Studies.





The event will include conversation around arts, humanities, and STEM topics, involving individuals— students, faculty, staff and community partners —specializing in these topics and situating themselves within these identities, and in dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, always seeking bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.





This event is free and open to the public.



