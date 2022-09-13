TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Military and Veterans Programs Welcome Back Resource Fair
Hello! 

The Military and Veterans Programs office would like to welcome back students, faculty, and staff for the Fall 2022-2023 Semesters! We will be hosting our Welcome Back Resource Fair in the SUB Ballroom on Tuesday, September 13th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. The resource fair will include 24 departments, local organizations, and student organizations participating in the resource fair. A Free T-Shirt and Prime Rib meal with a Student ID. Family and friends are also welcome!

Please follow us on social media for updated information and other upcoming events! 
Posted:
9/12/2022

Originator:
Donny Lane

Email:
donald.a.lane@ttu.edu

Department:
Military and Veteran Programs

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/13/2022

Location:
TTU SUB Ballroom

