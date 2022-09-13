Hello!





The Military and Veterans Programs office would like to welcome back students, faculty, and staff for the Fall 2022-2023 Semesters! We will be hosting our Welcome Back Resource Fair in the SUB Ballroom on Tuesday, September 13th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. The resource fair will include 24 departments, local organizations, and student organizations participating in the resource fair. A Free T-Shirt and Prime Rib meal with a Student ID. Family and friends are also welcome!





Please follow us on social media for updated information and other upcoming events!