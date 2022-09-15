Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi will host a forum for the celebration of Lubbock Spanish Day on Thursday, September 15. A panel of highly qualified professionals will explore how their knowledge of the Spanish language has led them to become professionals in their respective careers. The three speakers specialize in a variety of areas, including school administration, law, and politics. The goal of this panel is to draw attention to the huge impacts of the knowledge of Spanish on professional careers and give the audience a chance to hear the experiences of ambitious, high-achieving speakers. How has being bilingual or multilingual affected their ability to network with like-minded individuals? How has their knowledge of the Spanish language contributed to their success? Questions like these will guide panelists in sharing the relevance of the Spanish language in professional arenas. Panelists may explore what being a professional means to them and how they connect the Spanish language to their daily life. There will be a discussion after the presentations during which the audience will be able to ask questions and comment on the topic.

Please email texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com if you need more information.

Zoom information:https://texastech.zoom.us/j/91357922279?pwd=dy9jTWFVbjJLNC9KTmh0ekFNa08vQT09

Meeting ID: 913 5792 2279

Passcode: 620035

