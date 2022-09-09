TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you an on-campus doctoral student in the social sciences?

Dr. Lucy Arellano (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/our-people/Faculty/lucy_arellano.php) is seeking a doctoral student in the social sciences (i.e. education, sociology, psychology, history, etc.) to serve as a graduate research assistant. The position will require conducting empirical research; collecting, coding and analyzing data; and co-authoring manuscripts for presentations or publications.

If you have an interest in this position and hope to further develop your research skills, please send an email stating your interest and attach a resume or CV with previous work experience. The appointment is eligible for tuition reimbursement.
Posted:
9/9/2022

Originator:
Lucy Arellano

Email:
Lucy.Arellano@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling


