Student Organizations and Texas Tech University departments are welcome to sign up for an area/booth to create and host a game/activity for this year’s Tech or Treat on Tuesday, October 25th from 5:00-9:00 pm throughout the Student Union Building. Sign up to participate in this trick or treating alternative for the Lubbock community!

Registration is currently open and will close on Friday, October 14th at 11:59 pm. Activities will be approved in the order they are received. Duplicate activities will NOT be allowed.

Tech or Treat registration form can be found at: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/557280

Please contact Student Activities (806)748-4708 or email Kristin.a.miller@ttu.edu with any questions.