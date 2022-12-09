The WhyNotMeSTEM research team (sponsored by the National Science Foundation) is hiring a graduate student assistant to develop our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/whynotmestem/. The position can begin immediately and will run through February 2023. The graduate assistant will work up to 20 hours per week and compensation will be hourly (based on experience). Tuition and fee waivers are not included.



Must have Bachelor’s degree in relevant field and be a current Texas Tech graduate student; experience programming and designing websites; strong written and oral communication skills; ability to manage time and tasks independently; and be responsive to multiple supervisors of the research team. Preferred qualifications include experience working with the Texas Tech webpages.

To apply for this position please include the following documents in your application: 1) Curriculum vitae/resume; 2) Sample work for website development; and 3) Names and contact information for three professional references.



We will begin reviewing applications on September 15th and continue until a candidate is hired. Questions about this position and application materials can be sent to whynotmestem@ttu.edu

