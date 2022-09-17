ART HISTORY FACULTY RESEARCH PRESENTATIONS

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (511 Avenue K, Lubbock)

Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

In conjunction with the Art Faculty Exhibition currently on view at LHUCA, four Art History faculty members from the School of Art will present lectures on their current research. The presenters and their topics are listed below.

Klinton Burgio-Ericson, PhD, Assistant Professor in Art History of the Americas. “Squashed Pots, Corn Crosses, and Rainbow Lace: Culturally Hybrid Ceramics in a Seventeenth Century Borderlands Mission”

Kevin Chua, PhD, Associate Professor of 18th and 19th-century European and Southeast Asian Art History. “George Coedès’ Critical Philology”

Theresa Flanigan, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pre-Modern Art History. “The Ponte Vecchio: Civic Architecture as Political Strategy in Late Medieval Florence”

Katharine D. Scherff, PhD, Lecturer in Art History. “It’s Like I’m Actually There!: Jumbotrons, Liveness, and the Corpus Christi”

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.