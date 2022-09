The latest addition to the University Libraries, the Peters Family Legacy Library, is now open in the Black Cultural Center.

The Peters Library is staffed with a full-time librarian and staff member and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the Peters Family Legacy Library, the University Libraries include the Architecture Library, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the University Library.