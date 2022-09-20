The University Career Center is hosting an Infosession with Leprino Foods on Tuesday, September 20th, 5:30-6:30pm at the University Career Center Presentation Room.

During this event we will be sharing more about Leprino Foods and the plant we are building in Lubbock. We will also be talking about our two programs: Manufacturing Management Trainee and Finance Leadership Development Program. These rotational programs are for those interested in finance/accounting opportunities or for those who are wanting a career in manufacturing leadership.

Register here!

9/14/2022



Originator:

Annie Jenkins



Email:

Annie.Jenkins@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 9/20/2022



Location:

University Career Center Presentation Room



